Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Thibaut Courtois open to Chelsea stay amid Madrid links

Posted By:
Belgium and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois
Belgium and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

London, July 15: Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is open to remaining at Stamford Bridge despite being strongly linked with a move.

Courtois, 26, is reportedly a target for LaLiga giants Real Madrid with only a year remaining on his contract with the Premier League side.

But Courtois, who helped Belgium secure third place at the World Cup on Saturday (July 14), said he may yet remain at Chelsea.

"Now I'm going to talk to my agent to see what the possibilities are. All options are open for me. I may also stay at Chelsea," he said, via Marca.

"People always complain that players don't comply with their contracts, but maybe they do.

"I don't think they will keep someone with my qualities on the bench, even if I don't sign . But maybe is possible, because I like it in London."

Courtois was signed by Chelsea in 2011, but spent the next three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid as he developed into one of the world's best goalkeepers.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Windies won by 166 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue