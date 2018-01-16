Chelsea keen on signing former Liverpool flop Carroll

Bengaluru, January 16: Former Liverpool flop and once the club record-signing of the Reds could get the taste of what it feels like to play for a big club if reports in London are believed to be true.
The Englishman's move to Chelsea is still on with the Blues looking to sign the England international on loan.
It was reported last week that the Stamford Bridge club are looking to sign the big striker as an alternative to Alvaro Morata who is going through a terrible run of form at the moment.
And it is now being reported that Carroll remains in Antonio Conte's sights, with Michy Batshuayi failing to impress as back-up to Morata as well.
West Ham would be reluctant to part with the 29-year-old, who has had an upshot in form under new Hammers boss David Moyes.
That said, the former Liverpool and Newcastle forward has had multiple injury issues in the last few years and has been out of West Ham's last two games with a knock.
Spanish giants Sevilla are front-runners to sign Batshuayi on loan but the Blues are seeking a replacement before sanctioning the switch.
Carroll would prove good value for the West London club, with the Englishman eligible to play in the Champions League.
The Blues face Barcelona with the first leg on February 20 at Stamford Bridge and Conte knows that he will not be able to do any harm to Barcelona with their misfiring attack.
Carroll, who is known for his superb aerial ability would give them a whole new dimension in attack and an efficient plan B for Conte.
Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League after their 0-0 draw with 10-man Leicester, behind Manchester United and Liverpool on goal difference.