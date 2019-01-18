Football

Chelsea and Manchester City enter race for Eriksen

By
Christian Eriksen (right) is also a target for Real Madrid
Bengaluru, January 18: Spanish giants Real Madrid could face serious competition from Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen, according to reports.

The Los Blancos are keen to bring the Tottenham playmaker to the Bernabeu and are believed to be his preferred destination. However, recent reports state that there are more clubs in the mix, with the Citizens and Blues especially keen.

A source close to the player as quoted by The Telegraph said: "It's hard to name just one particular top-level club who are keeping a close eye on him because there are sides from England, Spain, Italy and Germany."

Eriksen has just 18 months remaining on his contract and little progress has been made with talks.

Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy do not want to lose one of their top assets but also run the risk of losing him for nothing.

Although, iis hugely unlikely they will flog him mid-season, a summer sale may be necessary to cash in as players entering the last year of their contracts dramatically lose their value.

Eriksen moved to White Hart Lane from Ajax in 2013 and has come on leaps and bounds since.

The 85-cap Denmark international is in demand and despite his deal running down could be worth as much as £100million.

Former Spurs stars Gareth Bale and Luka Modric have both excelled at the Bernabeu, while Pochettino could also end up in the Spanish capital in near future.

The Spurs boss has been linked with the Spanish capital club on a few occasions and the Champions League holders might turn their attention towards him again as they badly need to rebuild their squad and Pochettino is well-known for the job.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
