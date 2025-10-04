Football Chelsea Will Face Tough Competition In Women's Super League, Claims Marc Skinner Marc Skinner believes Chelsea will not easily dominate the Women's Super League this season. Following a draw with Manchester United, he emphasised the growing competitiveness of the league. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

By Mykhel Team

Marc Skinner feels Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea indicates that the Blues won't easily dominate the Women's Super League this season. Before this match, United had lost 10 out of their 11 WSL games against Chelsea, but Anna Sandberg's impressive goal helped them secure a point, their first against Chelsea since September 2020.

United came close to scoring again when Fridolina Rolfo's shot hit the post. Phallon Tullis-Joyce made five crucial saves, ending Chelsea's perfect league record at the Progress with Unity Stadium. Despite Chelsea's 30-game unbeaten run and six consecutive WSL titles, Skinner believes this season will see a more competitive title race.

"We are going to make sure we do that in every other game for sure, as best we can," Skinner told BBC Three. "We will give absolutely everything. It shows Chelsea they're not just going to walk the league." He emphasised the need for every team to challenge fiercely and noted the league's improving quality.

Skinner wants his players to maintain their hunger for success. "I have been here a long time now, and I want to make sure my team have that hunger when they enter the pitch," he stated. United finished with an expected goals (xG) of 1.0 from 15 attempts, slightly edging possession at 51.2% and completing more passes than Chelsea.

Skinner praised his team's bravery in matching the reigning champions and believed they could have secured all three points. "I thought it was two teams who wanted to win the game," he added. The match was high-level both with and without the ball, resulting in a fair draw despite both teams' efforts to win.

Sonia Bompastor marked her 100th league game as a manager, having won 90 matches and lost only two, neither while at Chelsea. Despite creating 2.9 xG from 19 attempts, Chelsea couldn't score again against United, even with late chances for Keira Walsh and Guro Reiten.

Chelsea's Challenge at Progress with Unity Stadium

Bompastor acknowledged United as a strong team after the match: "We tried to win the game, but I think this is one of the toughest places to travel," she told Chelsea's website. Although frustrated by not winning despite hard work, she admitted that drawing wasn't a bad result given United's quality.

The match showcased both teams' determination and skill levels, providing an exciting contest for neutral fans. While disappointed not to win, Skinner credited his players for creating numerous chances against such a formidable opponent like Chelsea.

This result highlights Manchester United's potential to challenge top teams in the league this season. With improved performances like these, they aim to disrupt Chelsea's dominance and make their mark in the Women's Super League.