Chelsea plotting swoop for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins

Bengaluru, Jan 27: The January transfer window is yet to bring any smile to the Chelsea fanbase who are still without a signing despite not lining up a deal since Summer.
During the summer transfer window, Chelsea were banned to sign anyone however the transfer ban was uplifted recently.
The Blues are now free to sign anyone however they are yet to make a final call. Lampard's priority in January is believed to be defense and a winger. However, as per the latest reports, the English manager is also looking at possibilities to sign a forward.
Chelsea are likely to let go of forward Giroud in the last couple of days and with both two first-choice options, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi struggling to show consistency, Lampard is reportedly looking to add a new name. Paris St-Germain’s Edinson Cavani and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele have been recently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but apparently both the deals are seemingly appearing tough to negotiate.
Now, as per latest reports, Brentford forward Ollie Watkins has emerged as a potential choice for the Blues as their replacement who is impressing heavily in Championship.
The 24-year-old has scored 17 goals in 27 games for Brentford so far in 2019/20 after being shifted from a wide position to upfront by manager Thomas Frank. Watkins is currently the joint-top scorer in the Championship alongside Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Lampard and co are now reportedly keeping tabs on him as a potential long-term target.
Do Chelsea need him?
Chelsea's ongoing season has suggested that the Blues lack accuracy in the final third and they could do well with another option from the side. Abraham although is excelling in leading the line at Stamford Bridge, but he cannot be expected to do it every time. Abraham is the leading proof that getting a proven goalscorer from Championship could come with great success and Watkins could well be the new name with such promises.
The Bees have reportedly set his price tag at £25m and given he is just excelling for half a season that too in a lower division, it could appear as a bit of a risk. But for a team who are desperate for some backup goals and currently not having much of an option from the market, this might be a sly move.