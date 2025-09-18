Football Chelsea Faces Manchester United As Pressure Mounts On Boss Ruben Amorim Amid Poor Start Chelsea's upcoming match against Manchester United highlights the mounting pressure on manager Ruben Amorim. With a poor start to the season, key statistics indicate significant challenges ahead for United. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 18:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim is under pressure at Manchester United, needing a turnaround soon. Despite sticking to his principles, it's unclear if they will bring the desired improvement. The 2025-26 season has started poorly for United, with two losses in four Premier League games and an EFL Cup exit against Grimsby Town. Their sole win was a narrow 3-2 victory over Burnley, secured by a late Bruno Fernandes penalty.

United's recent performance against Manchester City was disappointing, ending in a 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium. With no EFL Cup or European matches to focus on, the team had time to reflect on their shortcomings. Their next challenge is a home game against Chelsea, who drew 2-2 with Brentford in their last league match and lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

The Opta supercomputer predicts Chelsea as favourites for the upcoming clash at Old Trafford. Chelsea has won 46.8% of the model's simulations, while United's win probability stands at 28.7%. However, United remains unbeaten in their last 12 home league games against Chelsea since May 2013. Chelsea's win rate at Old Trafford is just 18%, their lowest against any team they've visited over ten times.

Chelsea aims for consecutive league victories over United for the first time since Carlo Ancelotti's tenure from November 2009 to March 2011. In recent encounters, Chelsea has won twice in three games against United, matching their previous 17-game record (W2 D9 L6). Although draws are less likely at 24.5%, this fixture holds the record for most draws in Premier League history with 27.

Amorim's tenure has seen United perform poorly since he took charge last season, securing only 31 points from as many games with a -13 goal difference. Their chances of Champions League qualification have dwindled to just 3.3%, according to Opta's supercomputer, while relegation odds stand at 12.3%. This season marks United's worst start since 1992-93, with four points from four matches.

United revamped their attack during the transfer window by bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko while letting go of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Holjund. Mbeumo has scored twice across competitions and boasts a strong record against Chelsea with six goal involvements in seven appearances.

Key Players and Performance Metrics

Despite scoring only five goals so far this season, United have attempted an impressive number of shots—94 across their last four home league games—averaging over twenty shots per game. Only Manchester City surpasses them in expected goals (xG) this season with an xG total of 8.5 compared to United’s 8.3.

Bruno Fernandes is approaching his milestone appearance for United and needs one more goal to reach his century for the club. He leads the Premier League this season for chances created but hasn't provided an assist yet.

Chelsea's Form and Player Highlights

Chelsea could have topped the Premier League temporarily if not for their draw against Brentford; they currently have two wins and two draws from four matches. Cole Palmer returned from injury recently and made an immediate impact by scoring five minutes after coming off the bench against Brentford.

Liam Delap remains sidelined due to injury; however Joao Pedro has impressed following his £60m move from Brighton by scoring twice and assisting three times already this season.

Alejandro Garnacho joined Chelsea late in the transfer window after being part of Amorim’s ‘bomb squad’ during pre-season preparations at United; he relishes facing his former club despite struggling with conversion rates last term.

This upcoming match between Manchester United and Chelsea promises intrigue given both teams' current form alongside individual player narratives unfolding throughout this early stage within English football’s top flight competition landscape.