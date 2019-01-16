Chelsea slap huge price tag on Real Madrid target Hazard

Bengaluru, January 16: Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly slapped a £100million price-tag on Eden Hazard although the Belgian is in the final year of his contract.
Reports in England claim that Real Madrid will be told to spend a club-record fee if they want to land the Belgian this summer.
The Belgian superstar has just 18 months left on his current Blues deal and has shown no desire to pen an extension. Chelsea are hopeful they can convince him to stay as they push for a top-four finish under Maurizio Sarri.
But Hazard is holding out for a move to the Bernabeu and reckons he’ll discover whether they intend to sign him by the end of January.
Should the Belgian tell Chelsea he wants to leave, Blues chiefs will demand Real a £100m for the 28-year-old forward.
The Blues have just spent £58m on Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, who is also out of contract in 2020. And the feeling is that £100m is a reasonable asking price, as they believe Hazard is worth more than double of the American.
Real Madrid are unlikely to have that amount of money, with the club strapped for cash and in desperate need for more players.
But they could end up bidding up to that valuation with the inclusion of Mateo Kovacic, who is at Chelsea on loan since the summer as part of Thibaut Courtois’ deal.
The Blues are desperately trying to work out a deal for a new striker this January, with talks ongoing for Gonzalo Higuain. Meanwhile, out of form striker Alvaro Morata looks set to leave on loan, with Atletico Madrid a potential destination.