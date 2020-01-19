Football
Chelsea can't always rely on Abraham for goals – Lampard

By Sacha Pisani
Tammy Abraham

Newcastle, January 19: Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said the Blues cannot rely on striker Tammy Abraham after their shock 1-0 Premier League loss away to Newcastle United.

Isaac Hayden snatched a last-gasp winner as Chelsea failed to make their dominance count in a dramatic defeat to Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday (January 18).

Chelsea had almost 70 per cent of the possession but the visitors were unable to find the back of the net, with Abraham spurning two great chances.

It was the first time Chelsea failed to score away from home in the Premier League this season since their opening-day rout at Manchester United.

"We can't absolutely rely on Tammy Abraham," Lampard told reporters post-match of the 22-year-old England international, who has scored 13 league goals this season.

"We have to have goals from across the frontline if we want to bridge the gap upwards. Tammy has been fantastic this season - it didn't quite come off for him today but that’s football.

"I can't complain about anything from the team really. Of course we don't want to give headers away in our box, they're big and that happens but other than that, we gave everything we could to try to win the game."

Asked if Chelsea can address their attacking issues in the transfer market, Lampard replied: "We'll see.

"I think you can address it on the training ground with the players. But we can't practice finishing, we can't practice entering the final third more than what we do. When we are on the pitch and in games we have to be more clinical, the players know that.

"I am very pleased with the players we have got. We have a lot of talent in this team, but sticking the ball in the back of the net is a huge thing and if we want to do it as a club going forward, this season and next season going forward and we are controlling games as we are, then we have to score goals."

Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
