Chennaiyin coach Gregory suspended for three matches

New Delhi, January 7: In a huge blow to Chennaiyin FC, head coach John Gregory has been suspended for three matches and fined INR 4 lakhs with immediate effect in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2017.
According to a statement released by ISL, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found Gregory in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his offensive remarks against the referee during the tie against Jamshedpur FC on December 28 which Chennaiyin won 1-0.
Chennayin FC prevail over Jamshedpur
Chennayin FC are currently second in the ISL table with 16 points from eight games. They play Delhi Dynamos at home in their next game on Sunday (January 7).
Meanwhile, the AIFF also suspended Claudio Matias of Delhi Dynamos FC and Sehnaj Singh of Mumbai City FC for four and two matches respectively and imposed a fine of INR 3 Lakhs and Sehnaj Singh INR 2 Lakhs.
The AIFF Disciplinary Committee found Matias and Singh in violation of Article 48 (serious infringement) and and Article 49 (misconduct against opponents or persons other than official) during Match 34 between Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos at Mumbai Football Arena on December 29.
In a game that saw tempers flaring on both sides, it was Mumbai City FC that came out on top with a comfortable 4-0 victory.
Mumbai win hot-tempered contest
(Source: ISL Media)