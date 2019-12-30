CISF win Football Delhi's ‘B' Division League as 4 teams get promoted to A Division

New Delhi, December 30: In a bid to promote the lower division leagues and strengthen grassroots football, Football Delhi conducted the Khelo India B Division League 2019-2020 at Ambedkar Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here in New Delhi from October 19 to December 27, where CISF emerged victorious.
CISF showed outstanding teamwork to win all their matches and top the league table while Shakti FC finished as runners-up. It enabled both the teams to be promoted to 'A' Division along with Royal FC and Delhi Police, which also made the top 4.
27 teams had originally participated in this two-month competition, where teams were divided into three groups each, from which the top six including Collegians FC, Royal FC, Shakti FC, Delhi Cantt, CISF, and Delhi Police had qualified for the Super 6.
Magan Singh Patwal and Liakat Ali had been appointed as Chairman and Convener of B Division respectively.
Source: Media Release