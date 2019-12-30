Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CISF win Football Delhi's ‘B' Division League as 4 teams get promoted to A Division

By
CISF win Football Delhis ‘B Division League as 4 teams get promoted to A Division

New Delhi, December 30: In a bid to promote the lower division leagues and strengthen grassroots football, Football Delhi conducted the Khelo India B Division League 2019-2020 at Ambedkar Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here in New Delhi from October 19 to December 27, where CISF emerged victorious.

CISF showed outstanding teamwork to win all their matches and top the league table while Shakti FC finished as runners-up. It enabled both the teams to be promoted to 'A' Division along with Royal FC and Delhi Police, which also made the top 4.

27 teams had originally participated in this two-month competition, where teams were divided into three groups each, from which the top six including Collegians FC, Royal FC, Shakti FC, Delhi Cantt, CISF, and Delhi Police had qualified for the Super 6.

Magan Singh Patwal and Liakat Ali had been appointed as Chairman and Convener of B Division respectively.

Source: Media Release

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: football khelo india
Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 20:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue