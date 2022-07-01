Clubs linked with Youri Tielemans and probable destination

Kolkata, July 1: Youri Tielemans seems like a player on the move this summer. The Belgian midfielder has seemingly outgrown the Midlands club and with just a year left in his current deal with Foxes, Brendan Rodgers' side hardly have any option but to let him go.
Manchester United are reportedly also keeping tabs on the Leicester City star as newly installed boss Erik ten Hag is prioritising midfield acquisitions in the summer transfer market.
As of now, Manchester United and Arsenal are seemingly the only two possible destinations for the 25-year-old. With neither of the two clubs having Champions League football to offer, it will be more about the project and of course the financial aspects of the deal.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are in a dire need of a proper box-to-box midfielder and it is unclear why they are yet to make any attempt to bolster their midfield ranks. Fabio Vieira has been brought in but he is more of a number ten than a number eight.
Tielemans seemed to a player destined for the Emirates for several months now and Arsenal must act soon if they have to sign the Belgian.