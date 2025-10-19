Football Como Defeats Juventus 2-0 As Nico Paz Shines In Historic Match In a significant Serie A match, Como defeated Juventus 2-0, marking their first victory over the Bianconeri in over 73 years. Goals from Marc Oliver Kempf and Nico Paz secured the win. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus' struggles persisted as they fell 2-0 to Como in Serie A. Goals from Marc Oliver Kempf and Nico Paz sealed the victory for Como. The match began with a swift corner routine, allowing Kempf to score from a precise Paz cross just four minutes in at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. This early goal set the tone for the game.

Former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata and Alberto Moreno had opportunities to score but were thwarted by Michele Di Gregorio's excellent saves around the half-hour mark. After halftime, Mergim Vojvoda tested Di Gregorio again with a low shot, but the goalkeeper managed to deflect it safely away. Despite these efforts, Juventus couldn't find the back of the net.

In the 63rd minute, Teun Koopmeiners missed a crucial chance when Andrea Cambiaso's cross found him unmarked in the box. Instead of scoring, Koopmeiners headed straight into Jean Butez's arms. This missed opportunity proved costly for Juventus as Como capitalised later in the match.

Como extended their lead in the 79th minute with a counter-attack that saw Paz turn from provider to scorer. This goal marked Como's first victory over Juventus since 1952, ending a long-standing winless streak against them. The result was celebrated by fans and players alike.

Implications for Both Teams

This victory means Como remains unbeaten at home in their first four Serie A matches this season, achieving two wins and two draws. It's their best start since the 1986-87 campaign. Meanwhile, Juventus has not won any of their last four Serie A games and six matches across all competitions.

The win propelled Como above Juventus into fifth place in the league standings. Igor Tudor's team now faces increasing pressure as they seek to end their winless run and climb back up the table.