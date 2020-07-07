Comparing Mason Greenwood's numbers with some of the best teen talents of Premier League

Bengaluru, July 7: Mason Greenwood has been one of the many highlights in a season of mixed outcomes for Manchester United.
The 18-year-old has been hyped up by the United fans for a long time and truly the academy graduate is now putting up promising numbers prior to being trusted with senior starts.
The academy product looked a prodigious talent during matches against lower-ranked sides in the cup competitions like EFL Cup, Europa League. But he is now showing that he has everything in him to be a regular in Premier League as well. The breakthrough campaign in the English first division has already started drawing comparisons with some of the best teen players of Premier League.
So here we have compared his first full season stat with some of the best Premier League players of all time aged 18 or under who has had a similar breakthrough like him years back.
Mason Greenwood 2019-20
Greenwood has started in only 7 games but came from the bench in 19. Solskjaer has mostly played him as a right-winger in the set-up. He has scored eight goals and assisted just once in the league. His goal involvement in the league stands at one goal or assists per 102.1min.
Michael Owen – 1997-98
One of the best campaigns ever by a teenage player in Premier League, the Liverpool youngster was on just his second full season after getting a debut just a year back. He played a massive 36 games in the league replacing the injured Robbie Fowler as Liverpool's first-choice striker.
Owen scored 18 goals and provided four assists. Owen has had involvement in goal in every 136.6 min. He won the Premier League Golden Boot and was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year award. He also finished in third place in the PFA Player of the Year voting behind Dennis Bergkamp and Tony Adams.
Robbie Fowler – 1993-94
Another Liverpool academy lad who similarly has had such a breakthrough campaign. Fowler in his very first campaign played as the first team striker and started in 27 games. He scored 12 goals in the league with a goal in every 197.6 min.
Marcus Rashford – 2015-16
Rashford's break into the first team was nothing but a fairytale. With all of United's striker out injured Louis Van Gaal kept his faith on the youngster and he scored two goals against Arsenal in his PL debut. LVG then started picking him up regularly and he played in 11 games, scoring five and assisting twice.
Wayne Rooney – 2002-03
The Manchester United top scorer at that moment was just 16 years of age and playing for Everton. David Moyes did not shy away from putting trust on the young shoulder regularly and he thoroughly repaid the faith. His immense talent was clearly visible in his breakthrough campaign soon as he netted six goals in that season, scoring in every 264.3 min.