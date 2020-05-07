Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Fiorentina confirm six positive tests

By Joe Wright

Florence, May 7: Fiorentina have confirmed six positive tests for coronavirus. The Serie A club announced that three players and three members of technical staff tested positive following medical checks on Wednesday.

The Viola say the unnamed persons will remain in self-isolation, with first-team training activities hoped to resume this week for the rest of the squad.

In March, Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic were confirmed as having contracted coronavirus, with the latter revealing in an Instagram post that he had suffered from a fever reaching 39 degrees Celcius.

Last month, the club confirmed all three were no longer testing positive.

Italian clubs are said to be unanimously in favour of resuming the 2019-20 season, which was suspended in March, but there is no clear return date.

The country's minister for sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, said this week it would be "impossible" to be specific about a possible restart despite the government having relaxed measures that prevented players from attending club training facilities.

"We have to see how the contagion curve will develop in the next two weeks," he said.

Reigning champions Juventus were a point ahead of Lazio at the top of the table when the campaign was halted.

Fiorentina were 13th, nine points adrift of the European places and just five clear of the bottom three.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 23:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue