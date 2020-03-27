Football
Coronavirus in sport: Barcelona to cut player wages

By
Lionel Messi
All Barcelona players including Lionel Messi will face compulsory wage reduction during the period of lockdown.

Bengaluru, May 27: La Liga giants Barcelona are taking measures to cut the wages of their players and staff to reduce the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

All professional players at Barcelona, including six-times world player of the year Lionel Messi, as well as non-playing staff, will face a compulsory wage reduction during the period of lockdown.

The decision was taken at the club's board meeting held via video conference.

"Among the measures adopted, it's worth noting those related to the workplace are motivated by the need to adapt the contractual obligations of the club staff to the new and temporary circumstances that we are experiencing," Barcelona said in a statement, which was shared on their Twitter handle.

"It is a reduction of the working day, imposed by the circumstances and the protection measures carried out, and, as a consequence, the proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts."

Barcelona also said they have made their club and annex facilities available to the Catalan government's regional health department.

Spain was put into lockdown on March 14 with citizens only allowed to leave their homes in order to conduct essential business. The period is expected to be extended this weekend once the initial 15-day period has finished.

Spain has been Europe's second-most impacted country by the pandemic behind Italy, with the death toll surpassing 4,000. Over 56,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
