Coronavirus: Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian holds 'no fear' about resuming season

By Dejan Kalinic

Liverpool, May 14: Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian insisted he held "no fear at all" about resuming the Premier League season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the table when the campaign was suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Reports suggest the season could get back underway in mid-June, although there are also claims some players are fearful over returning.

Adrian, who has made 18 appearances for Liverpool this season, said he was ready to return.

"No fear at all," he told Cope Sevilla on Wednesday (May 13).

"There is respect, a lot of respect and responsibility. It is quite a serious situation, but we are professionals.

"We are here for what we are."

The United Kingdom has been hit hard by coronavirus, with more than 229,000 confirmed cases and a death toll exceeding 33,000.

Adrian, 33, said the UK still had work to do in containing COVID-19, which has led to more than 297,000 deaths worldwide.

"This week has been quite important regarding the meetings. There is still one with the captains, managers and coaches of the Premier League," he said.

"They have given us the green light to train starting next Monday in small groups and the league is expected to start in mid-June.

"But right now the situation is still serious around here. You have to solve the number of deceased."

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
