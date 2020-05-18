Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Lyon president Aulas has gone too far with criticism, says FFF chief

By Dejan Kalinic
Jean-Michel Aulas

Paris, May 18: French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet believes Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has "gone a little too far" with his recent criticism.

Aulas has been unhappy with the decision to cancel the rest of the Ligue 1 season due to the coronavirus pandemic as Lyon finished seventh in the table.

The Lyon president feels officials called off the remainder of the campaign too soon, with the Bundesliga resuming and Premier League, La Liga and Serie A still trying to restart.

But Le Graet believes Aulas' criticism has gone too far, telling Canal+: "We have known each other for so long. He sees me coming, I see him coming.

"On the other hand, he defends the interest of his club with too much vigour sometimes. Lately, he has gone a little too far.

"I told him either on the phone or through the press, but he is caught up in the desire to play this Champions League."

Lyon are still in the Champions League last 16 and Coupe de la Ligue final.

More OLYMPIQUE LYON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Stefanidi wins Ultimate Garden Clash
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue