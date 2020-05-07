Football
Coronavirus: Lyon president Aulas still hoping Ligue 1 season may resume

By Dejan Kalinic
Jean-Michel Aulas

Lyon, May 7: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is maintaining some hope the Ligue 1 season will resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ligue 1 campaign was cancelled last month with most teams still having 10 games left to play, with Paris Saint-Germain crowned champions and Amiens and Toulouse relegated.

Lyon, who were seventh in the table, threatened legal action over the decision as they missed out on European football.

But with the Bundesliga season to restart later this month and LaLiga and Serie A also seemingly nearing returns, Aulas is hoping Ligue 1 officials may change their decision.

"We are on the wrong track," he told L'Equipe.

"It may not be too late to try to imagine, in light of what is happening everywhere in Europe, something that is politically coherent.

"We had until the end of August and maybe even early September to finish."

The Bundesliga was on Wednesday (May 6) given the green light to resume its season later this month.

Aulas said: "As long as there is life, there is hope.

"For all the people who are reasonable and whose main argument was to tell us to stop, that all the other championships were going to stop, a very important milestone was reached today."

There have been more than 3.8 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 264,000.

In France, there have been more than 25,800 deaths.

Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
