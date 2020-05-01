Football
Coronavirus: Lyon 'reserve right to appeal' against Ligue 1 decision

By Tom Webber
Lyon have stated they reserve the right to appeal against the decision to bring a premature end to the Ligue 1 season

Paris, May 1: Lyon have stated they reserve the right to appeal against the decision to bring the Ligue 1 season to a premature end because it could cost the club "several tens of millions of euros".

The Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) announced on Thursday (April 30) the final standings would be decided on a points-per-game basis after French prime minister Edouard Philippe said the 2019-20 campaign could not restart due to all sporting events being banned until September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paris Saint-Germain were declared Ligue 1 champions, while Toulouse and Amiens were demoted to the second tier. Lorient were promoted as winners of Ligue 2, with Lens following them for the 2020-21 campaign.

Lyon finished seventh in Ligue 1 and consequently face missing out on a place in continental competition for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

In order to qualify for Europe, Lyon would need to hope the Coupe de la Ligue final against PSG goes ahead and they take the trophy, or that they win the Champions League.

A statement published by Lyon on Thursday said: "In view of the stoppage of Ligue 1 decreed today by the LFP, Lyon reserve the right to appeal against the decision and claim damages, in particular in respect to the loss of opportunity and in the light of the case-law of other professional sports that are currently under way, since the damage to the club amounts to several tens of millions of euros.

"Lyon would sincerely like to congratulate the title winners, PSG in Ligue 1 and Lorient in Ligue 2, who were proclaimed champions today, and hope that Lyon women can soon have the same consecration."

Lyon said they put a plan forward to the LFP involving play-offs over a three-week period "that would allow the championship to end and thus preserve the fairness inherent in any sporting competition and be in line with UEFA's proposals based on sporting merit according to objective, transparent and non-discriminatory principles".

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
