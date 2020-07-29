Football
Coronavirus: Sevilla player tests positive for COVID-19

By Patric Ridge

Sevilla, July 29: Sevilla have confirmed a member of their first-team squad has tested positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed player was tested on Sunday along with coaching staff and the rest of the first-team squad, before the results were returned on Monday.

The affected player is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, though the club immediately suspended training sessions.

Two further tests have since been carried out on the rest of the squad and the coaching staff.

While the first batch of tests all came back negative, Sevilla do not expect the results of the second round to be known until Thursday.

Should there be no further positive results, Sevilla plan to return to individual training – with "all the applicable measures" in place – on Thursday.

Sevilla concluded their LaLiga campaign with a 1-0 win over Valencia on July 19 to finish fourth, but their Europa League commitments resume against Roma on August 6.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 18:50 [IST]
