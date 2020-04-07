Coronavirus in sport: Son Heung Min to complete mandatory military service

Bengaluru, April 7: With football being suspended globally due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung Min will get time to complete his mandatory three-week military service later this month.
All able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for around two years in South Korea, but Son received an exemption for leading the country to gold at the 2018 Asian Games.
The 27-year-old will complete his mandatory military service while the Premier League remains suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the London club confirmed.
An update on Heung-Min Son.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 6, 2020
The rigorous training routine includes being exposed to tear gas, undertaking live-fire drills and going on a 30km loaded march.
Son, currently in self-quarantine in line with tightened entry rules due to the coronavirus, would begin the stint on April 20 at a Marine Corps unit in the southernmost island of Jeju, local media said.
The Military Manpower Administration (MMA), which handles conscription issues, declined to confirm the date and location citing privacy rules.
But an official at the Marine Corps told Reuters news agency that Son would receive a shortened version of a boot camp required for all new regular enlistees, including discipline education, combat drills and a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise.
A video of military training posted by the MMA on YouTube showed a group of soldiers undergoing CBRN training in a gas chamber. After a few minutes they are let out, tears streaming down their faces and pouring water over their heads.
"The CBRN training is usually the toughest part of the boot camp," the video says.
The Marine Corps official said Son would wrap up the three-week service period with a group march of up to 30km.
Military doctors would also provide treatment for Son's fractured arm if necessary.
(With inputs from Agencies)