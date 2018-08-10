Courtois wants Hazard to join Real Madrid in future

Kolkata, August 10: After securing his Real Madrid deal, Thibaut Courtois now wants his long-time team-mate Eden Hazard to join the Spanish La Liga giants.
The Belgian goalkeeper Courtois signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid on Thursday (August 9) as he has finally moved from Chelsea for €35 million.
Now, he wishes to have his former Chelsea team-mate and compatriot Hazard to join Los Blancos in future. Hazard’s present contract with the Premier League club will end in June, 2020.
Talking about Hazard, Courtois said in the press conference, "He's a wonderful player. I'd love to play alongside him again and we'll have to see what happens in the future. If he ends up here one day, that would be brilliant."
While both are playing for the Belgium national football team since 2011, they became Chelsea team-mate since 2014 summer and played together for four seasons before the latest transfer.
The Premier League club wishes the best of luck to the 26-year-old goalkeeper with whom The Blues won two Premier League trophies (2014/15 & 2016/17)
The official website stated, "He has played an important role in the club's success, and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”
Courtois believes that his new club has a great squad, which can continue their long-time dominant performances in the European football.
The Belgian goalkeeper said, "I'm coming into a club that has just won three Champions Leagues in a row and it's important to keep winning all the trophies we can. I want to continue to add success to this club's history. Our challenge this season is to win every title available to us. We've got a great squad and I hope I can help the team to keep winning things.”
Courtois has also revealed that he received some better deals from the other clubs but was keen to join the Spanish giants in be close to his children.
"I received a lot of offers, some better from a financial point of view, but I wanted to come here, and importantly, be close to my children. When there was a firm offer on the table, I was in no doubt. My goal was to come to Real Madrid, everyone knew that," said Courtois.
Courtois also thanked the Chelsea fans to support him for a long time. He quoted, "All I'd like to do is to thank the fans for the last four years and for how they've supported me at Chelsea.”