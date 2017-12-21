Coutinho agrees bumper contract with Barcelona

Bengaluru, December 21: Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho has agreed a contract at Barcelona ahead of his expected January transfer from Liverpool, according to reports in Spain.
Agent of the Brazilian international has reportedly agreed a £53million contract with Barcelona.
Catalan paper Sport say that the Liverpool ace has taken a step closer to a move after his representative met the Catalan club's officials for talks.
The reports suggests that the agent is attempting to broker a deal with Barca and a fee with both clubsand is said to have lined up a five-year contract for his client worth just over £200,000 a week.
It is also claimed that a fee of £132m (150m euros) has been agreed with Reds owners Fenway Group.
Barcelona are said to have agreed to stump up the huge fee for Coutinho, as long as they can pay it in installments.
The report says that Coutinho's agent held the meetings with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and all parties are thought to have left the meeting convinced that a deal is all but done.
Coutinho has been in superb form since seeing Reds swat away two bids for him last summer.
The Brazilian playmaker was again asked about his future following Sunday's win at Bournemouth, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain jumping in to stop Coutinho from saying too much.
But despite the player's superb reaction to seeing his dream move fall through, he is still said to have his heart set on it.
A fee of £132million would eclipse the £97million up front that Barca paid to land Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a club-record deal, which could rise to £138m in add-ons.
Coutinho will not be eligible to play in the Champions League for Barcelona this season as he has already represented Liverpool in Europe.