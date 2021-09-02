Portugal 2-1 Ireland: Ronaldo breaks Daei's record with dramatic double

Lisbon, September 2: Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading goalscorer in the history of men's international football as his late double saw Portugal beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in World Cup qualifying Group A.
The 36-year-old, who completed a remarkable return to Manchester United this week, had earlier missed the chance to pull clear of Iran icon Ali Daei when his penalty was saved by Gavin Bazunu.
Stephen Kenny's side looked like they would take full advantage of that reprieve after John Egan put them ahead shortly before half-time.
As is so often the case, though, Ronaldo had the final say, drawing his side level with an 89th-minute header – his record-breaking 110th international goal – before sealing a memorable win in the dying embers of stoppage time with another trademark headed finish.
Ronaldo squandered the opportunity to claim the record in the 15th minute, Bazunu keeping out his spot-kick after Jeff Hendrick brought Bruno Fernandes down in the area.
Diogo Jota should have spared his captain's blushes shortly before the half-hour, yet could only head Joao Cancelo's cross against the post.
Portugal were made to pay. Rui Patricio denied Aaron Connolly but from the resulting corner Ireland went ahead, Egan superbly heading in Jamie McGrath's cross.
Bernardo Silva inexplicably blazed over after Ronaldo's cross had found the Manchester City man at the back post as Portugal poured forward in the closing stages.
That pressure eventually told a minute from full-time when Ronaldo – who had seen a powerful free-kick saved – powered a header past Bazunu from Goncalo Guedes' cross.
Not content with breaking Daei's record, Ronaldo ensured his side claimed all three points with another fine, towering header from Joao Mario's centre in the sixth minute of added time to spark to wild celebrations at Estadio Algarve.