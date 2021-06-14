Cristiano Ronaldo: Five records Portuguese superstar could break in Euro 2020

Bengaluru, June 14: At 36 years of age, most footballers tend to slow down but Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't seen a slump in his performance for both club and country as the dymanic forward always craves for new challenges.
The Portuguese skipper heads into the Euro 2020 bagging 36 goals for Juventus during the 2020/21 season and will now be desperate to retain the title five years on from their triumph in France.
Not only the European Championship crown but Ronaldo could also break a number of individual records, just like he has done throughout his fantastic career and here are the five records that he could break at the Euro 2020:
1. Most appearances in the finals
Ronaldo made his Euro debut during the 2004 edition and since then he has featured in four editions. Seventeen footballers have starred in four Euro finals. But none have appeared in five. However, Ronaldo can now achieve this feat by making his fifth appearance in the European Championship tournament.
2. Most goals in the competition
Ronaldo has scored nine goals in Euros - tied with France legend, Michel Platini as a joint top scorer of the competition. He is expected to add plenty more this time and break the record.
3. Most appearances including qualifying games
Ronaldo is just two matches away from making the most appearances in the European Championship with Portugal. He has two appearances fewer than Buffon (56 matches) and he needs to play at least three times in the competition to claim the record.
4. Multiple Euro winning captains
If Portugal can defend the Euro he would be the first captain in the history of the tournament to win it two times as the captain, having already won it last time in 2016.
5. The oldest scorer in a European final
If the Portuguese team make it to the final of the competition, Ronaldo will have the opportunity to become the oldest scorer in a Euro final. West Germany’s Bernd Holzenbein currently holds the record which he broke in 1976 aged 30 years and 103 days. So if Portugal make it to the final and Ronaldo (36 years and 156 days) scores, he would then surpass the record.