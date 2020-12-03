Football
Ronaldo hits 750 career goals milestone against Dynamo Kiev

By Ryan Benson

Turin, December 3: Cristiano Ronaldo has reached yet another goals milestone as his second-half strike against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday (December 2) saw him hit 750.

The Portugal star was left with a simple finish 57 minutes in to put his side 2-0 up in the Champions League clash in Turin.

It was his 75th across all competitions for Juve, who Ronaldo joined from Real Madrid a little over two years ago.

It was in Madrid where he made his greatest impact on football, having amassed a remarkable 450 goals during his time with Los Blancos.

That figure made him comfortably their all-time leading scorer with 127 more than club great Raul.

Even more remarkably, Ronaldo reached 450 in just 438 matches after arriving for what was in 2009 a world-record fee – Raul's haul came from 741 games.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had already left an indelible mark on the sport way before joining Juve, though his legend continues to grow – the Portugal great shows no sign of slowing down despite approaching his 36th birthday.

He has been in fine form this season, having netted eight times from just four Serie A starts, though his strike against Dynamo was only his second in the Champions League.

Ronaldo also recently surpassed the 100-goal mark for Portugal, becoming only the second male footballer to reach a century at international level after Iran's Ali Daei. His most recent, against Andorra last month, took him to 102.

Story first published: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
