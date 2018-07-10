Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid's all-time top scorer in Opta numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Madrid, July 10: Juventus' sensational acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid has landed them one of the greatest goalscorers in the game's history.

Ronaldo to Juve

Fuelled by his renowned drive for success, the superstar winger-turned-striker has shattered records in Spanish and European football following his mega-money move from Manchester United in 2009.

And with a nine-season stint at Los Blancos now behind him, Portugal's most prolific product will set about stamping his legacy on Serie A.

Here are just some of the stunning figures that capture the impact Ronaldo has had in his career to date, and could yet have at his new home.

658 – In his 915 appearances as a professional, Ronaldo has returned an exceptional average of 0.7 goals per game - hitting 658 in total.

152 – The five-time Champions League winner has scored more goals between the 76th and 90th minutes of matches than in any other 15-minute period.

69 – The 33-year-old's most prolific single campaign was in 2011-12, when he plundered 69 goals in his third season at Madrid.

450 – No player in history has scored more competitive goals for Real Madrid than the Portugal superstar - NB. Madrid claim Ronaldo's tally stands at 451.

10 – Juve will be relieved to have Ronaldo on their side with his all-time tally against them having reached double figures last term, more than any other Champions League opponent.

120 – The Bianconeri's hopes of breaking through for a Champions League title since 1996 will surely be aided by their acquisition of the competition's all-time top scorer.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ronaldo moves to Juventus
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 21:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue