Ronaldo fires Juventus to Serie A record

By Opta
Cristiano Ronaldo struck his eighth league goal for Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo struck his eighth league goal for Juventus

Milan, November 12: Juventus' capture of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to pay dividends with the club celebrating a record points haul after 12 matches of the Serie A season.

Ex-Real Madrid star Ronaldo struck his eighth league goal for Juve after Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring in a 2-0 win at AC Milan on Sunday (November 11) that lifted the Bianconeri to 34 points, an unprecedented tally at this stage of a campaign.

Gonzalo Higuain, the man Ronaldo replaced in attack, failed to convert a penalty between the goals and was later sent off after an outburst over the referee's decision to award a foul.

The victory restored Juve's six-point lead following Napoli's win at Genoa on Saturday (November 10), with last season's runners-up confronting another tough task to loosen the champions' grip on the silverware.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 4:20 [IST]
