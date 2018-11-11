Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Napoli claim comeback win in rain-delayed Genoa clash

By Opta
Dries Mertens celebrates during Napolis comeback win over Genoa
Dries Mertens celebrates during Napoli's comeback win over Genoa

Genoa, November 11: Napoli came from behind to beat Genoa 2-1 in a Serie A clash that was temporarily suspended due to heavy rain.

Results | Points Table

With the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate having been put back to Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch, it looked like Saturday's encounter at the Luigi Ferraris was destined for a similar fate when play was halted 13 minutes into the second half.

The delay lasted 10 minutes but, after a pitch inspection, play resumed and Napoli levelled when Dries Mertens used the sodden surface to his advantage to tee up Fabian Ruiz with a subtle flick.

1
1011310

That goal cancelled out Christian Kouame's opener, and the turnaround was completed when Davide Biraschi slipped in Genoa's six-yard box and deflected a free-kick into his own net four minutes from time.

The home side insisted a foul had been committed but, after some initial confusion, the goal was allowed to stand, and Napoli held firm to secure a win that moves them to within three points of leaders Juventus, who face AC Milan on Sunday (November 11).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue