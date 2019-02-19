Atletico Madrid v Juventus: 22 goals, three hat-tricks - Ronaldo's remarkable record against Atleti

Madrid, February 19: Cristiano Ronaldo will get reacquainted with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday for the first time since leaving their bitter rivals Real Madrid for Juventus, having boasted a fine record in derby clashes.
Atletico host Juve in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League's round of 16 and they are braced to face a familiar foe in the Portugal great.
Ronaldo was a regular rival of Atletico's after moving to La Liga from Manchester United in 2009, and he went on to consistently be a nuisance.
He was on the winning side in his first eight Madrid derbies, before Atletico began to enjoy something of a resurgence and assert themselves in both LaLiga and the Champions League.
However, Madrid still generally got the better of them when it mattered and Ronaldo often played a significant role.
His form has shown no sign of letting up since moving to Serie A, scoring 19 goals in 24 appearances, and he will no doubt be expecting to continue his fine record against Atletico in their upcoming clashes.
Using Opta data, Omnisport takes a closer look at the five-time Ballon d'Or-winner's history against these opponents.
8 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight penalties against Atletico, more than against any other side (all competitions). Punisher. pic.twitter.com/h8urY1JSMO— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 19, 2016
22 – Ronaldo's overall haul of 22 goals against Atletico during his time in Spain makes him the Madrid derby's all-time top scorer. Only against Sevilla (27) and Getafe (23) has he scored more often.
10 – Ten of those 22 goals were scored away from home. Only on trips to Sevilla and Barcelona (12) has Ronaldo been more prolific in front of goal.
8 – Ronaldo has taken more penalties against Atletico than any other side, and he has scored every single one of them.
3 – The 34-year-old has three hat-tricks against Atletico, with his most recent coming in May 2017's Champions League semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu.
18 – No player has netted more often against Atleti during Diego Simeone's celebrated tenure than Ronaldo, whose 18 goals have come across 25 derbies.
5 – Ronaldo has also chipped in with five assists to further punish Atletico from 10 clear chances created. He had better assist hauls against only Malaga, Espnayol (nine apiece), Levante (eight) and Athletic Bilbao (seven) in Spanish football.
19 – Only three of Ronaldo's 22 goals against Atletico were not with his right foot. All of the remaining trio were headers.
6 – Ronaldo has faced Atletico six times in the Champions League. His solitary defeat in those games (2-1 on May 10, 2017) had no bearing on the end result, as Madrid had won the first leg 3-0 thanks to his hat-trick.
Kick off
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus
Thursday, February 21, 1.30am IST
Live on Sony TEN 2/ TEN 2 HD