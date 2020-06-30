Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley: Clarets into top half thanks to Mee winner

By Liam Blackburn
Ben Mee

London, June 30: Burnley captain Ben Mee headed in a 62nd-minute winner to earn his side a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace that moved the Clarets up to eighth in the Premier League.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Palace were perhaps fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Jordan Ayew survived a VAR review for a possible red card after catching Josh Brownhill in the face with his forearm.

Sean Dyche's side went ahead through Mee, whose diving header from Ashley Westwood's free-kick really should have been kept out by Vicente Guaita but was only pushed onto the post before going in.

1
1060016

Luka Milivojevic headed over a good chance for the Eagles, who saw Burnley move above them having collected a 13th clean sheet of the season in the process.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GTF 2 - 1 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue