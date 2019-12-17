Football
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Zaha stunner seals point

By Joe Wright
Wilfried Zaha

London, December 17: A fine strike from Wilfried Zaha secured a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday (December 16).

It looked as though Neal Maupay's emphatic left-foot finish would be enough for Brighton to claim the bragging rights over their rivals at Selhurst Park and secure consecutive league wins for the Seagulls away to Palace for the first time since 1983.

Maupay shushed the home fans after firing home 54 minutes in to give Brighton a deserved lead after a first half in which they dominated and Palace could not muster a single shot.

Roy Hodgson's men responded in style, though, Zaha cutting onto his left foot in the box and blasting the ball high into the net past Mat Ryan to ensure the spoils were shared.

Palace move up to ninth in the table, a point above Arsenal, while Brighton are three points further back in 13th.


Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
