Football Matheus Cunha Relieved To Score First Goal For Manchester United In 4-2 Victory Matheus Cunha scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 4-2 win against Brighton. The Brazilian forward expressed relief and confidence as the team continues its resurgence under coach Ruben Amorim. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Matheus Cunha expressed relief after scoring his first goal for Manchester United in their 4-2 victory against Brighton at Old Trafford. The Brazilian forward, who joined from Wolves for £62.5 million, had been impressive since his summer transfer but had not scored until his ninth appearance. His goal came from a precise shot at the edge of the area, breaking his scoring drought.

Before this match, Cunha had the most shots without a goal in the 2025-26 Premier League season across all competitions. Last season, he scored 17 goals overall and equalled the record for most goals by a Brazilian in a single Premier League campaign with 15. Despite this, Cunha acknowledged the need to start scoring for Manchester United.

Cunha's goal was followed by strikes from Casemiro and Bryan Mbeumo, giving United a strong lead. However, Brighton fought back with goals from Danny Welbeck and Charalampos Kostoulas. Mbeumo secured the win with his second goal in stoppage time, marking United's third consecutive victory under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Cunha praised Amorim's leadership, stating that everyone trusts him to guide the team forward. "He is someone that pushes us forward," Cunha said. "He is always very stressed until we start to win, and then he improves every day." Amorim's influence has been pivotal in United's recent success.

Reflecting on his performance, Cunha emphasised the importance of contributing goals as a forward. He told Premier League Productions: "Of course ... when you play up front, [you have] to score goals. I have [to have] more contributions." He added that while helping the team is crucial, scoring brings additional motivation and camaraderie among teammates.

The atmosphere within the squad has been positive following Cunha's goal. Teammates jokingly remarked on his ability to score, which lifted spirits and fostered unity. This camaraderie is essential as Manchester United aims to maintain their winning momentum in upcoming matches.

Looking ahead, Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest at City Ground next week. The team hopes to continue their successful run under Amorim's guidance. For Cunha, this recent achievement marks an important step in solidifying his role within the squad and contributing to their ongoing success.