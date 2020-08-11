Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sturridge wants Premier League return: I have unfinished business

By Peter Hanson

London, August 11: Daniel Sturridge has "unfinished business" in the Premier League and is desperate to return to England's top flight.

The 30-year-old is without a club having left Trabzonspor in March, as he was unable to play for them due to a four-month ban for breaching the Football Association's betting regulations.

Ex-Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City striker Sturridge has scored 76 goals in 218 Premier League appearances and, although he remains open to playing in other countries, is looking to find a home in England again.

"We have options around the world but I'm an English player and I've always loved playing in the Premier League," Sturridge told Sky Sports.

"I believe I've got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that's my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there.

"I'm open to playing in other leagues, it's not just the Premier League I'm going to consider, but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me.

"I'm very excited, I'm hungrier than ever and I'm totally focused on the next chapter."

Sturridge has been keeping fit at his Los Angeles base and believes his status as a free agent makes him an attractive proposition for any potential suitors.

"I'd like to think I'm one of the better options for teams," he added.

"I'm a free agent and I've played for a lot of top clubs around the world. I'm just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans.

"I believe there's a lot left in these legs. Although I've been around a long time, I would say that there's miles on the clock but this vehicle has a lot left."

More DANIEL STURRIDGE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue