David De Gea hints at not returning to La Liga again

Madrid, June 18: Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has revealed his frustration at the lack of support offered to him from the Spanish press following his mistake against Portugal on Friday in their group stage opener that finished as a stalemate.
The Manchester United No. 1 allowed a left-footed strike from hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo to sneak through his grasp to give Portugal a 2-1 lead in the first-half.
The game eventually finished 3-3 thanks to the heroics of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Spanish media have criticized the Man United shot-stopper a lot for letting his team down.
De Gea, a long-term Real Madrid target, has let his frustration about the Spanish media known.
The 27-year-old took aim at his critics in the media post-match.
He told reporters: “I don’t see much that they support me from Spain.
“My own criticism is bad enough. I would have liked that they defend me more in a difficult moment in my life, with an issue from outside the game.
"I am happy with the support from the manager and the lads.
“This can happen. It’s a mistake. We put on our gloves and go out into the field and we know how difficult it is. I count on the support of the coach and my colleagues to continue.
"I will stay calm. It was a difficult ball, I’ll keep training and try to do things right. I haven’t killed anyone.”
The Spanish press have a reputation for dishing out particularly harsh criticism on players who play abroad, so De Gea's reaction could hint at his desire to avoid a return to La Liga amid strong Real Madrid interest.
The Los Blancos came perilously close to signing him on deadline day in August 2015, before he penned a four-year contract with United 11 days later.
Reports in England claim that the keeper is set to commit himself to Manchester United for another five years.
The Spanish keeper has been offered a new and lucrative deal to fend off interest from Real Madrid.
Now De Gea, who is happy at Old Trafford, seems set to put pen to paper when he returns from the World Cup.
