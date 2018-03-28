David de Gea not interested in Real Madrid

Bengaluru, March 28: Spanish international keeper David de Gea has given a clear hint he will stay at Manchester United for the long-term despite interest from Real Madrid.
The Manchester United superstar has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world with a series of brilliant displays for the Red Devils over the past few seasons.
European champions Real Madrid would love to be able to finally tempt him to make the move to the Bernabeu this summer after making several attempts to sign him over the last few seasons. The Spanish giants have made repeated attempts to sign the 27-year-old over a sustained period, once seeing a deal collapse because a fax machine was not working.
But it appears De Gea is now settled at Old Trafford and enjoying the respect he is given by the club's supporters all around the globe. Speaking before Spain's friendly against Argentinawhile with the Spanish squad preparing for their friendly against Argentina, De Gea gave the clearest signal he has no interest in making a move to Real this summer.
He said: "In the end, in England I have a great affection and respect that I do not notice so much here. But every time I come to the national team I feel fondness inside, and it is the most important thing."
De Gea is understood to be in discussions with the Red Devils over a new long-term contract that will recognise his standing as one of the top keepers in world football. And that will finally put to bed the speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, who are desperate to sign a top class keeper as they overhaul their squad.
Zinedine Zidane is understood to have decided current keeper Keylor Navas is not the man he wants to provide the last line of defence in his side.
Apart from De Gea, Real have also been monitoring the situation of Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea as he continues to stall over signing a new deal with them. Courtois has one season remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea know they cannot afford to let him leave on a free transfer in 2019.
AC Milan's unsettled Gianluigi Donnarumma is another who has been watched closely by the La Liga club as he prepares to leave the San Siro this summer.
Milan have already approached Napoli's former Liverpool keeper Pep Reina about joining them this summer, with Donnarumma expected to leave the club at the end of this season.
