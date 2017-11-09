David Luiz back in Chelsea training after rift with Antonio Conte

London, November 9: David Luiz is no longer a Chelsea outcast as manager Antonio Conte has added the defender to senior-team training after dropping him from the team for the matchday squad to face Manchester United.
Luiz was in the stands during Chelsea's victory over Manchester United after reports emerged that the defender showed indecency and questioned Conte's tactics following their 3-0 defeat at Roma a week ago.
The war between the pair is believed to have begun this September and the fallout reportedly reached new heights after Chelsea faltered in the last eight matches where they lost thrice and drew once.
The fallout between the two also showed in the post-match conference following the United match, where Conte claimed that he is not sure about the availability of the defender's inclusion in the team again as Chelsea also has a better prospect in youngster Andreas Christensen.
Conte said: “I don’t know. He has to work really hard, otherwise he is on the bench or in the stands.
“I must take the best decision for the club, not for a single player. Christensen is the present and the future for Chelsea.”
However, it is believed that Luiz will be given another chance to show his professionalism and if his behaviour changes soon he will again be given a role in the squad.
And according to reports, Conte has already called his Chelsea players who were not selected for International duty including David Luiz for regular training.
Luiz was labelled as one of the squads important players last April by Conte after he re-joined the Stamford Bridge side from Paris Saint-Germain for £34million.
The defender played a key part in the club's title-winning squad of last season and was also included in Premier League PFA Team of the Year 2016–17.