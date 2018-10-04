David Moyes reveals Ferguson approached him for the Manchester United job

Bengaluru, October 4: Former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes has revealed that a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson made him end his 11-year tenure with Everton to sign as the Manchester United manager in 2013.
Moyes, who had been Everton manager since March 2002, was in the final year of his contract at the time when he made the high profile switch to Old Trafford.
The Scotsman was announced as United boss on May 9, 2013, following Ferguson's retirement and till now many believe the decision was “set up over the years.”
However, Moyes dismissing the claim has now suggested that the decision was taken just ahead of the end of the season when Ferguson approached him personally at his home while he was out shopping in Cheshire with his wife, shortly after his birthday in April 2013.
He told Open Goal: “He (Ferguson) said, 'Come to the house later'. I says, 'Aye, OK.' That's what you did when he called.
"It was as simple as that - he offered me the job and that was it. I never got a chance to say, 'No' or, 'By the way, what about this or that?"
“But I've got a pair of jeans on. It's my day off. I’d never turn up to Alex Ferguson’s house with a pair of jeans on - that’s just the way I’ve been brought up. I wouldn’t do that.
“I was like, What am I going to do - nip to Marks and Spencer and pick a pair of trousers up?
“Anyway, I dropped my wife at the shopping centre and I go and get to the door and say, 'Sorry, I’m in my jeans'. He says, 'Aye come on in,' and he made me a cup of tea.
“He’s got a really lovely big room with all his memorabilia and stuff in and he took me up and he says, 'You’re going to be the next Man United manager'.
“And that was it. He says, 'I’m retiring'. And the biggest thing, he says, 'Nobody’s to know. You can’t tell anybody'. He says, 'Tell your wife, but don’t tell anybody else'.”
Moyes’ tenure at United, however, turned out to be disastrous, to say the least. The Scotsman was sacked just after 9 months into the charge and since then he has not stayed at a job more than one year, with short-lived spells in charge of Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham United.
The 55-year-old is currently without a job but reportedly is looking at his homeland to return to management again. He has also recently expressed his desire to manage in the United States, whether for club or country.