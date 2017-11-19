Debutants Jamshedpur hold North East FC

Guwahati, November 18: Indian Super League's (ISL) wait for a goal in the 2017-18 season continued after the second match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC ended 0-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday. (November 18)
The hosts had most of possession, created numerous openings, but were denied the elusive goal by a combination of bad luck and poor finishing. The Highlanders started strongly by pressing in their opponents' half and created a chance as early as the third minute. Their Brazilian striker Marcinho chested well from a cross, but with no pressure on him and only 'keeper Subrata Paul to beat, he volleyed over.
As the game progressed, Jamshedpur found themselves on the end of several corners, which created havoc every time the ball was put into the box. Midfielder Adilson Goiano went unmarked and thumped a header just off target from one such corner in the 14th minute. Jamshedpur FC forward Izu Azuka then got the best chance of the half through a swift counter-attack, however, NorthEast custodian TP Rehenesh blocked the Nigerian's shot with his feet. It was the last piece of action from the first 45 as the teams went into the break with the deadlock unbroken.
The second half saw NorthEast's Odair Fortes attempt to curl an effort into the back of the net from a 57th minute corner, but Paul managed to just about punch it away. A golden opportunity then fell to Danilo Lopes, who was put through beautifully by Marcinho on the hour mark. But an onrushing Paul ensured NorthEast's other Brazilian striker shot wide.
Chances kept coming thick and fast, as the home team did everything but score, especially in a frantic three-minute period. After Lalrindika Ralte's 65th minute header was cleared off the line by Anas Edathodika from a corner, Marcinho hit the post with a header of his own a minute later. The very next minute, Paul again thwarted Danilo, this time with a strong right hand to keep out his shot from close range.
NorthEast were almost punished for all their misses in the 76th minute after some pressing by Sameehg Doutie forced NorthEast defender Abdul Hakku into an attempted clearance that looped onto the crossbar. Former NEUFC man Andrew Bikey was then sent off two minutes later for a high boot on Luis Alfonso. However, NorthEast failed to take advantage of the extra man and didn't manage to create any more chances of significance as the game ended goalless.
(ISL Media provided the text and pictures).