You are full of s**t: Lovren lashes out at Liverpool fan page for trolling Karius

London, July 27: Dejan Lovren has lashed out at a Liverpool fan page on Instagram for criticising teammate Loris Karius.
Karius has persevered through a troublesome couple of months at Anfield following his two howlers in the Champions League final last May which ended in a 3-1 defeat.
The German's status as Liverpool's first-decision goalkeeper has likewise been lost after Jurgen Klopp's chose to spend £65 million on Alisson from Roma a week ago.
Therefore, presently all eyes have been on Karius in pre-season as he hopes to bounce back from against Real Madrid although his unsteady performance in the pre-season also caused worry amongst Liverpool fans.
The goalkeeper was at fault during their pre-season game against Tranmere Rovers furthermore recently again made a mistake in a friendly against Dortmund where he, in the first half, had nearly made a howler. Later in the game, however, he conceded a soft goal which handed Dortmund a 3-1 victory.
Karius' exhibitions in pre-season have now angered a set of Kops and many supporters have urged Klopp to sell the 25-year-old before the transfer window closes.
Pointing on the same, a Liverpool fan page on Instagram posted a video of Karius' error against Dortmund, following analysing captions.
Thank god we've got @alissonbecker😳🙏 It's becoming a regular thing for @lorisk21 😑😤. I seriously believe that we should sell him because even as a backup he's just full of mistakes. I don't care what anyone says but he is not worthy of wearing the LFC shirt😡 And this is for all the mistakes he makes in general for the ones thinking that I'm slaughtering him just for this...
However, in the post, Liverpool defender Lovren was seen personally responding to the criticism. The Croatian himself has been the victim of the so-called trolling on social media previously.
He was even subjected to death threats via Instagram last year after a series of under-par performances. But the World Cup finalist has now opted to come to the defence of his teammate and he slammed the Kop fan page for criticising the German keeper.
"You are full of s***," replied Lovren. "Shame on you how you treat our player! And also the name Liverpool fan page."
His defence of his fellow Kop received a warm praise among the Supporters and many of them backed subsequently was seen backing the defender's approach. The fan page later apologised for their approach.