ISL: Delhi Dynamos FC to sign India U-17 star Shubham Sarangi

New Delhi, Dec 26: Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos Fc are currently exploring their option to sign Indian Under-17 highly rated teenage star forward Shubham Sarangi for the ongoing season.
The 17-year-old forward was a part of Indian's recently concluded U-17 World Cup probable however could not make it into the final list but that does not demean his talent.
The youngster has already taken part in India's matches on their international preparatory tours for AFC tournaments and impressed everyone with his goal scoring feet in the team that drew 2-2 with the Benfica junior team earlier this year.
Although Indian U-17 coach De Matos who is also the head coach of ongoing I League's recently included team of AIFF, consists of only U17 and U-19 star did not include the player in team the but now it seems that the player has made a big jump towards his professional career and agreed to personal terms with ISL side for the current campaign.
The signing could have been made earlier however reportedly the player was keen to a move to the outside of India, however, failure to land any suitable offer, the forward has now reportedly decided to sign for the Dynamos on a three-year contract with the option of extending it by a further two years.
However, it was not confirmed whether the player would be a probable choice for the ISL side as they also recently have tied up with Qatar based training facility, Aspire Academy and as per some suggestions, the young forward could also be sent out on a training stint at Qatar.
Delhi this season have been struggling to maintain their form and currently are at the bottom of the table, winning just only one game, losing five. In their last match against defending champions ATK, they put up a brilliant fight however lost the game 1-0. They will play Mumbai City FC next on Friday.