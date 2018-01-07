Delhi Dynamos sign young ace forward Shubham Sarangi

New Delhi, Jan 7: Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos FC have signed Indian Under-17 highly rated teenage star forward Shubham Sarangi for the ongoing season.
Dynamos to sign Shubham Sarangi
The 17-year-old forward was a part of Indian's recently concluded U-17 World Cup probable however could not make it into the final list but that does not take away credit any from him.
The youngster had taken part in India's U-17 matches on their international preparatory tours for BRICS Cup, 2016 AFC Qualifiers, Granatkin Cup and the Four Nations tournament in Mexico. He even dazzled everyone with his goal scoring feet in earlier this year when his team drew 2-2 with the Benfica junior team.
Although Indian U-17 coach De Matos who is also the head coach of ongoing I League's recently added team of AIFF, Indian Arrows, consists of only U17 and U-19 star did not include the player in team the but the player now has made a big jump towards his professional career and agreed to personal terms with ISL side for the current campaign.
"I am happy to have completed my move to Delhi Dynamos. Being from the capital it is great to be a part of the club that has become symbolic to football in Delhi in recent," a thrilled Sarangi said.
"I can't wait to put that jersey on and give my 100 percent for the club and take it to new heights," he added.
The signing could have been made earlier however reportedly the player was keen to a move to the outside of India, however, failure to land any suitable offer, the forward has now reportedly decided to sign for the Dynamos on a three-year contract with the option of extending it by a further two years.
Delhi this season have been struggling to maintain their form and currently are at the bottom of the table, winning just only one game, losing six.
In their last match against Mumbai, they suffered a thumping 4-0 defeat however with the inclusion of the young star attacker they will be hoping to resurrect their campaign against Kerala Blasters next on Wednesday.