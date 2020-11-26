Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Diego Maradona dies: Messi and Ronaldo hail 'eternal' genius of Argentina great

By John Skilbeck

Barcelona, November 26: Diego Maradona was saluted by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as an "eternal" wonder of the football world after his death at the age of 60.

Messi, a modern-day Argentinian superstar who followed in the footsteps of his idol by starring for Barcelona and the national team, posted a picture of himself with a beaming smile alongside Maradona.

He wrote: "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal.

"I keep all the beautiful moments I experienced with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Meanwhile, Ronaldo hailed an "unparalleled magician" whom he could call "friend".

"Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled," the Portugal and Juventus superstar wrote in his twitter handle.

"Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten," Ronaldo added.

More DIEGO MARADONA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More