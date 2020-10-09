Calvert-Lewin success continues with Premier League award

London, October 9: Dominic Calvert-Lewin's stunning start to the 2020-21 campaign has earned the Everton and England striker the Premier League's Player of the Month award for September.
The 23-year-old scored five times to help propel Carlo Ancelotti's side to the top of the table, with his exploits leading to an England debut on Thursday (October 8) in which he promptly opened his account on the international stage.
Calvert-Lewin headed the opening goal in the Three Lions' 3-0 victory over Wales at Wembley as his fine form continued.
His haul for Everton, which he added to with an effort against Brighton and Hove Albion this month, includes a hat-trick in the 5-2 thrashing of West Brom.
Introducing your September @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month…— Premier League (@premierleague) October 9, 2020
👏 🔷 @CalvertLewin14 🔷 👏#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/ZgoS68qg6x
He is the first Toffees player to win the award since Romelu Lukaku in March 2017, having seen off competition from a shortlist that featured team-mate James Rodriguez and fellow England star Harry Kane.
Calvert-Lewin's top-flight goals this season have come at an average of one every 57 minutes, with the former Sheffield United forward having converted 67 per cent of the big chances he has had. Half of those goals have been headers.
The next opportunity for Calvert-Lewin to shine could come in England's Nations League showdown with Belgium on Sunday (October 11).