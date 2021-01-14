Dortmund want Stuttgart winger Tanguy Coulibaly as Sancho replacement: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Borussia Dortmund are already assessing players in case Jadon Sancho departs Signal Iduna Park in the coming summer and reportedly have VfB Stuttgart winger Tanguy Coulibaly on their list of possible targets.
The Dortmund winger was the star interest of the Summer transfer window and at the centre of United's transfer plans all along. But Dortmund's £108 mil transfer demand for the player saw United temporarily backing out from the deal.
The English giants waited till the very end asking Dortmund to lower their demand, but they had not had luck getting him eventually.
However, it is understood that they could again come for him next Summer. Dortmund chiefs reportedly now have acknowledged that they cannot hold off the winger for another year and have a contingency plan in place.
The 19-year-old Stuttgart winger Tanguy Coulibaly hence has emerged as a potential option.
Coulibaly's emergence this season
Coulibaly joined VfB Stuttgart on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain last year and this season has shown glimpses of his quality in the Bundesliga being a first-team regular.
The 19-year-old has been a mainstay in Stuttgart’s attack this season, making 14 appearances in the Bundesliga and even chipping in with two goals so far this campaign.
Playing Style
The French international has been used in every attacking position by manager Pellegrino Matarazzo this season. He has mostly played on either wing but is also capable of playing the second striker, and even as the lone number nine. His quick feet and intelligent passing has attracted plenty of admirers in Bundesliga.
Dortmund's chances
The young attacker fits Dortmund's policy of acquiring young players and considering his performances so far, he appears to have a high ceiling. The Bundesliga side have always been pretty successful in nurturing young potential to superstars and that could be the same case with him as well.
The youngster only has two and a half years remaining on his current contract with VfB Stuttgart and if Dortmund manage to sell Sancho for a lucrative fee, getting Coulibaly won't be a problem for them. But it will be interesting to see how the situation ultimately unfolds next summer.