Durand Cup Winners List: Full List of Champions and Runners Up of Post-Independence Era From 1950 to 2021

By
FC Goa, the 2021 Durand Cup champions
The Durand Cup, the oldest existing football tournament in Asia and the third oldest in the world, is a domestic football competition held every year in India. Three trophies

The Durand Cup was founded in 1888 by Sir Henry Mortimer Durand and was held in Shimla. The tournament mainly featured British Armed Forces, British Indian Army and other armed units in the early years.

The Durand Cup, also known as Durand Football Tournament, was held every year since the 1888 except for 1914-1919 due to world war 1, 1939 due to world war 2, 1941-1947 due to the world war 2 and partition of India.

The Durand Cup resumed in 1950 and has been held every year since then except for 2020 when the tournament was postponed due to COVID 19 pandemic.

The winning team is presented with three trophies - Durand Cup (the original tournament trophy), Shimla Trophy (donated by the residents of Shimla) and President's Cup (rewarded from post-independence era).

The first ever edition in 1888 was won by Royal Scots Fuseliers, but it was later champions Highland Infantry and Blackwatch that went on to become the most successful teams in the pre-independence era from 1888 to 1947.

Since the post-independence era from 1950, the two Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have gone on to become the most successful teams having won the Durand Cup 16 times each.

Also, in the 69 editions held since 1950, the trophy has been shared between two finalists three times. In 1982 and 1960, Bagan and East Bengal had to share the trophy after the finals ended in draw, while JCT and Border Security Force shared the trophy in 1976.

Here we take a look the Durand Cup winners and runners up list since the post-independence era from 1950-2022:

Year Winner Score Runner Up
2021 Goa 1–0 (AET) Mohammedan
2020 Tournament not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Gokulam Kerala 2–1 Mohun Bagan
2016 Army Green 0–0 (AET) (6–5 penalties) NEROCA
2014 Salgaocar 1–0 Pune
2013 Mohammedan 2–1 ONGC
2012 Air India 0–0 (AET) (3–2 penalties) Dodsal
2011 Churchill Brothers 0–0 (AET) (5–4 penalties) Prayag United
2010 United 1–0 JCT
2009 Churchill Brothers 3–1 (AET) Mohun Bagan
2008 Mahindra United 3–2 (AET) Churchill Brothers
2007 Churchill Brothers 1–0 Mahindra United
2006 Dempo 1–0 JCT
2005 Army XI 0–0 (AET) (5–4 penalties) Sporting Goa
2004 East Bengal 2–1 Mohun Bagan
2003 Salgaocar 1–1 (AET) (4–3 penalties) East Bengal
2002 East Bengal 3–0 Army XI
2001 Mahindra United 5–0 Churchill Brothers
2000 Mohun Bagan 1–1 (golden goal) Mahindra United
1999 Salgaocar 0–0 (AET) (3–2 penalties) East Bengal
1998 Mahindra & Mahindra 2–1 East Bengal
1997 Kochin 3–1 Mohun Bagan
1996 JCT 1–0 Iraq Al-Naft
1995 East Bengal 0–0 (AET) (4–3 penalties) Tata Football Academy
1994 Mohun Bagan 1–0 East Bengal
1993 East Bengal 1–0 Punjab State Electricity Board
1992 JCT 1–0 Mohammedan
1991 East Bengal 1–1 (AET) (5–3 penalties) Border Security Force
1990 East Bengal 3–2 Mahindra & Mahindra
1989 East Bengal 0–0 (AET) (3–1 penalties) Mohun Bagan
1988 Border Security Force 3–2 East Bengal
1987 JCT 1–0 Mohun Bagan
1986 Mohun Bagan 1–0 East Bengal
1985 Mohun Bagan 0–0 (AET) & (3–2 penalties) JCT
1984 Mohun Bagan 1–0 East Bengal
1983 JCT 1–1 (AET) & 2–1 Mohun Bagan
1982 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal 0–0 (AET) -
1981 Border Security Force 1–0 JCT
1980 Mohun Bagan 1–0 Mohammedan
1979 Mohun Bagan 1–0 Punjab Police
1978 East Bengal 3–0 Mohun Bagan
1977 Mohun Bagan 1–1 (AET) & 2–1 JCT
1976 Border Security Force and JCT 1–1 (AET) & 0–0 (AET) -
1975 Border Security Force 1–0 JCT
1974 Mohun Bagan 3–2 JCT
1973 Border Security Force 2–1 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
1972 East Bengal 0–0 (AET) & 1–0 Mohun Bagan
1971 Border Security Force 0–0 (AET) & 1–0 Leaders Club
1970 East Bengal 2–0 Mohun Bagan
1969 Gorkha Brigade 1–0 Border Security Force
1968 Border Security Force 1–0 East Bengal
1967 East Bengal 1–0 Bengal Nagpur Railway
1966 Gorkha Brigade 2–0 Sikh Regimental Centre
1965 Mohun Bagan 2–0 Punjab Police
1964 Mohun Bagan 2–0 East Bengal
1963 Mohun Bagan 0–0 (AET) & 2–0 Andhra Pradesh Police
1962 Tournament not held, due to Sino-Indian War
1961 Andhra Pradesh Police 1–0 Mohun Bagan
1960 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal 1–1 (AET) & 0–0 (AET) -
1959 Mohun Bagan 1–1 (AET) & 3–1 Mohammedan
1958 Madras Regimental Centre 1–1 (AET) & 2–0 Gorkha Brigade
1957 Hyderabad City Police 2–1 East Bengal
1956 East Bengal 2–0 Hyderabad City Police
1955 Madras Regimental Centre 0–0 (AET), 0–0 (AET) & 3–2 Indian Air Force
1954 Hyderabad City Police 1–1 (AET) & 1–0 Hindustan Aircraft Limited
1953 Mohun Bagan 4–0 National Defence Academy
1952 East Bengal 1–0 Hyderabad City Police
1951 East Bengal 1–1 (AET) & 2–1 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
1950 Hyderabad City Police 2–2 (AET) & 1–0 (AET) Mohun Bagan

AET - After Extra Time

