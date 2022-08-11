Durand Cup Winners List: Full List of Champions and Runners Up of Post-Independence Era From 1950 to 2021

The Durand Cup, the oldest existing football tournament in Asia and the third oldest in the world, is a domestic football competition held every year in India. Three trophies
The Durand Cup was founded in 1888 by Sir Henry Mortimer Durand and was held in Shimla. The tournament mainly featured British Armed Forces, British Indian Army and other armed units in the early years.
The Durand Cup, also known as Durand Football Tournament, was held every year since the 1888 except for 1914-1919 due to world war 1, 1939 due to world war 2, 1941-1947 due to the world war 2 and partition of India.
The Durand Cup resumed in 1950 and has been held every year since then except for 2020 when the tournament was postponed due to COVID 19 pandemic.
The winning team is presented with three trophies - Durand Cup (the original tournament trophy), Shimla Trophy (donated by the residents of Shimla) and President's Cup (rewarded from post-independence era).
The first ever edition in 1888 was won by Royal Scots Fuseliers, but it was later champions Highland Infantry and Blackwatch that went on to become the most successful teams in the pre-independence era from 1888 to 1947.
Since the post-independence era from 1950, the two Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have gone on to become the most successful teams having won the Durand Cup 16 times each.
Also, in the 69 editions held since 1950, the trophy has been shared between two finalists three times. In 1982 and 1960, Bagan and East Bengal had to share the trophy after the finals ended in draw, while JCT and Border Security Force shared the trophy in 1976.
Here we take a look the Durand Cup winners and runners up list since the post-independence era from 1950-2022:
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner Up
|2021
|Goa
|1–0 (AET)
|Mohammedan
|2020
|Tournament not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Gokulam Kerala
|2–1
|Mohun Bagan
|2016
|Army Green
|0–0 (AET) (6–5 penalties)
|NEROCA
|2014
|Salgaocar
|1–0
|Pune
|2013
|Mohammedan
|2–1
|ONGC
|2012
|Air India
|0–0 (AET) (3–2 penalties)
|Dodsal
|2011
|Churchill Brothers
|0–0 (AET) (5–4 penalties)
|Prayag United
|2010
|United
|1–0
|JCT
|2009
|Churchill Brothers
|3–1 (AET)
|Mohun Bagan
|2008
|Mahindra United
|3–2 (AET)
|Churchill Brothers
|2007
|Churchill Brothers
|1–0
|Mahindra United
|2006
|Dempo
|1–0
|JCT
|2005
|Army XI
|0–0 (AET) (5–4 penalties)
|Sporting Goa
|2004
|East Bengal
|2–1
|Mohun Bagan
|2003
|Salgaocar
|1–1 (AET) (4–3 penalties)
|East Bengal
|2002
|East Bengal
|3–0
|Army XI
|2001
|Mahindra United
|5–0
|Churchill Brothers
|2000
|Mohun Bagan
|1–1 (golden goal)
|Mahindra United
|1999
|Salgaocar
|0–0 (AET) (3–2 penalties)
|East Bengal
|1998
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2–1
|East Bengal
|1997
|Kochin
|3–1
|Mohun Bagan
|1996
|JCT
|1–0
|Iraq Al-Naft
|1995
|East Bengal
|0–0 (AET) (4–3 penalties)
|Tata Football Academy
|1994
|Mohun Bagan
|1–0
|East Bengal
|1993
|East Bengal
|1–0
|Punjab State Electricity Board
|1992
|JCT
|1–0
|Mohammedan
|1991
|East Bengal
|1–1 (AET) (5–3 penalties)
|Border Security Force
|1990
|East Bengal
|3–2
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|1989
|East Bengal
|0–0 (AET) (3–1 penalties)
|Mohun Bagan
|1988
|Border Security Force
|3–2
|East Bengal
|1987
|JCT
|1–0
|Mohun Bagan
|1986
|Mohun Bagan
|1–0
|East Bengal
|1985
|Mohun Bagan
|0–0 (AET) & (3–2 penalties)
|JCT
|1984
|Mohun Bagan
|1–0
|East Bengal
|1983
|JCT
|1–1 (AET) & 2–1
|Mohun Bagan
|1982
|Mohun Bagan and East Bengal
|0–0 (AET)
|-
|1981
|Border Security Force
|1–0
|JCT
|1980
|Mohun Bagan
|1–0
|Mohammedan
|1979
|Mohun Bagan
|1–0
|Punjab Police
|1978
|East Bengal
|3–0
|Mohun Bagan
|1977
|Mohun Bagan
|1–1 (AET) & 2–1
|JCT
|1976
|Border Security Force and JCT
|1–1 (AET) & 0–0 (AET)
|-
|1975
|Border Security Force
|1–0
|JCT
|1974
|Mohun Bagan
|3–2
|JCT
|1973
|Border Security Force
|2–1
|Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
|1972
|East Bengal
|0–0 (AET) & 1–0
|Mohun Bagan
|1971
|Border Security Force
|0–0 (AET) & 1–0
|Leaders Club
|1970
|East Bengal
|2–0
|Mohun Bagan
|1969
|Gorkha Brigade
|1–0
|Border Security Force
|1968
|Border Security Force
|1–0
|East Bengal
|1967
|East Bengal
|1–0
|Bengal Nagpur Railway
|1966
|Gorkha Brigade
|2–0
|Sikh Regimental Centre
|1965
|Mohun Bagan
|2–0
|Punjab Police
|1964
|Mohun Bagan
|2–0
|East Bengal
|1963
|Mohun Bagan
|0–0 (AET) & 2–0
|Andhra Pradesh Police
|1962
|Tournament not held, due to Sino-Indian War
|1961
|Andhra Pradesh Police
|1–0
|Mohun Bagan
|1960
|Mohun Bagan and East Bengal
|1–1 (AET) & 0–0 (AET)
|-
|1959
|Mohun Bagan
|1–1 (AET) & 3–1
|Mohammedan
|1958
|Madras Regimental Centre
|1–1 (AET) & 2–0
|Gorkha Brigade
|1957
|Hyderabad City Police
|2–1
|East Bengal
|1956
|East Bengal
|2–0
|Hyderabad City Police
|1955
|Madras Regimental Centre
|0–0 (AET), 0–0 (AET) & 3–2
|Indian Air Force
|1954
|Hyderabad City Police
|1–1 (AET) & 1–0
|Hindustan Aircraft Limited
|1953
|Mohun Bagan
|4–0
|National Defence Academy
|1952
|East Bengal
|1–0
|Hyderabad City Police
|1951
|East Bengal
|1–1 (AET) & 2–1
|Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
|1950
|Hyderabad City Police
|2–2 (AET) & 1–0 (AET)
|Mohun Bagan
AET - After Extra Time