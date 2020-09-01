Dutch players to have played for Manchester United

Bengaluru, Sept 1: The Netherlands has produced some of the finest footballers to ever grace the grand game and over the years Manchester United have had the opportunity to acquire some of them in the Premier League.
As per reports, the number could go up with Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek likely to confirm a move to the Old Trafford side in coming days.
Here we’ve taken a look back at all the eleven Dutchmen who arrived at Old Trafford in a view to ply their trade in the first team:
Jordi Cruyff
The son of legendary Dutch footballer Jordi arrived at Old Trafford from Barcelona in the summer of 1996. But despite hopes being high, he mostly warmed the bench playing just 58 times in four years scoring eight goals and winning one league title.
Raimond van der Gouw
He was signed in the same season as Jordi as a reliable understudy to Peter Schmeichel. He enjoyed good times being a decent squad player staying put for six years making 60 appearances.
Jaap Stam
One of the best ever defenders to play for Manchester United, the Dutch centre-back joined the team from PSV in 1998 and subsequently helped the club win three successive league titles and the famous Treble of 1999. However, Sir Alex Ferguson sold him to Lazio in 2001, Ferguson later confessed his mistake of letting him go with bad interpretation.
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Amongst the finest forwards in world football history, United broke the British transfer record in 2001 to acquire the PSV Eindhoven forward. He burst onto the scene from the very first day and was named as the PFA Player’s Player of the Season during his debut season, before winning the Premier League’s Golden Boot the following campaign.
The Dutchman only won one title in the Red colours but was among the club’s most prolific ever scorers, netting 150 goals in 219 appearances.
Edwin Van der Sar
Since Peter Schmeichel’s departure, United had not had a profound presence in between the sticks for six long years. Hence, when Ferguson opted to sign 34-year-old Fulham veteran Edwin Van Der Sar in 2005, several eyebrows were raised.
However, the Dutch shot-stopper turned out to be one of the most decorated footballers ever to join the club. He spent six splendid seasons at Old Trafford, winning four Premier Leagues, a Champions League and many other trophies.
Robin van Persie
The Dutch striker was already an established star player in the Premier League for Arsenal however did not taste the bigger success of silverware. So when Ferguson approached him over a move to Old Trafford, he forced a move to the rival. His transfer turned out to be majestic as he almost single-handedly guided the Red Devils to their 20th league title in his first season by 26 goals in the league. He spent two more years at Old Trafford before leaving the club in 2015.
Alexander Buttner
The left-back was signed as an understudy of Patrice Evra and he spent just two seasons at Old Trafford. However, he managed to win the league title in his very first season and even scored a goal in his debut.
Daley Blind
Louis Van Gaal brought his trusted compatriot to Old Trafford as his one of first signings at Old Trafford. The Netherlands international was remarkably useful as a utility player, playing in a number of different positions during his 141 appearances for the club under two different managers. He won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League at United before returning to Ajax in 2018.
Memphis Depay
Another Dutch international who followed Van Gaal to Old Trafford in 2015. The budding youngster was remarkable in his first couple of games but failed to adapt to the English football and eventually lost his place under next manager Jose Mourinho. After an unhappy 18 months at Old Trafford, he joined Lyon in January 2017.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
The versatile defender was signed from Ajax as a 16-year-old who made his first-team breakthrough under Louis van Gaal in 2015-16. He is still at Old Trafford but yet to be a first-team regular.
Tahith Chong
Another winger who joined the club in 2016. He was handed the debut by Solskjaer in 2019 and recently signed a contract extension. But to develop his game he has now been sent on loan to Werder Bremen for the next season.