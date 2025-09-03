PKL 2025 Points Table On September 3 After Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates- Know Standings Of All Teams

Football Ronald Koeman Highlights Dutch Players' Impact In Premier League Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers Ronald Koeman commends the presence of Dutch players in the Premier League as the Netherlands gears up for World Cup qualifiers against Poland and Lithuania. With 13 squad members playing in England's top flight, Koeman believes this enhances their competitive edge. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Ronald Koeman has praised the Premier League, calling it the finest football competition globally. This statement came as he announced the Netherlands' squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The Dutch team will face Poland on Thursday and then travel to Lithuania for another match three days later. So far, Koeman's team remains unbeaten in their group.

Koeman revealed his 25-man squad for September's fixtures last Friday. Notably, 13 of these players are currently playing in the Premier League. This summer saw several Dutch players, including Tijjani Reijnders, Jorrel Hato, Xavi Simons, and Robin Roefs, move to England. This brings the total number of Dutch players in the league to 36.

Reijnders has made a strong start at Manchester City. He scored a goal and provided an assist during his Premier League debut against Wolves, which ended in a 4-0 win. Reijnders became only the second player after Sergio Aguero to achieve this feat for Manchester City on their debut.

The 62-year-old Koeman has previously managed Southampton and Everton in England. He expressed that selecting players from the Premier League was straightforward due to its competitive nature. However, he emphasized that opportunities still exist for players based in the Netherlands to prove themselves.

"In my opinion, the Premier League is the best competition," Koeman told reporters. He noted that while top talents often move abroad quickly, playing regularly in foreign leagues enhances their skills. Yet, he stressed that staying in the Netherlands also offers valuable match experience.

Simons' Move to Tottenham

Xavi Simons recently transferred to Tottenham from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £52 million (€60 million). Koeman discussed this move, expressing confidence in Simons' ability to excel in England's top flight. "We spoke about it in June already," Koeman said. "I think Spurs is a great move for him."

Simons has already earned 28 caps for the national team and scored five goals. Koeman believes that his experience will help him succeed at Tottenham under manager Thomas Frank.

The Netherlands' recent performances have been impressive, with an 8-0 victory over Malta followed by a 2-0 win against Finland in June. As they prepare for their next matches against Poland and Lithuania, Koeman's squad looks strong and ready to maintain their unbeaten run.