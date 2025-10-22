Australia vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch AUS Women vs ENG Women Match 23 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Sean Dyche Aims To Excite Nottingham Forest Crowd During His Tenure As Manager New Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche aims to engage fans while emphasising the need for balance and consistency in his team's performance. With a wealth of experience, he hopes to leverage the squad's talent effectively. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Sean Dyche is eager to energise fans as the new Nottingham Forest manager. However, he emphasises that his team must achieve a balance and maintain consistency in their play. Dyche took over after Ange Postecoglou's brief tenure of 39 days, following Nuno Espirito Santo's departure. This marks Dyche's third Premier League coaching role, having previously managed Burnley and Everton.

Dyche has overseen 333 matches in England's top division, securing 93 victories with a win rate of 27.93%. His first match leading Forest will be against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday. He is optimistic about the talent within his squad. "There was a nice edge to [the players] in our first session, and we want to keep that going and take those plans into the schedule," Dyche stated.

Dyche believes that reminding players of their capabilities is crucial. "We've reminded them how good they are, what they've already achieved, and how we can build on that to bring consistency," he said. The focus is on striking a balance between attacking flair and defensive solidity, which was vital for the club last season.

The new manager acknowledges the importance of thrilling supporters while maintaining a strong defensive foundation. "There's some real talent here, so our job now is to find that balance - the risk and reward of going forward to score goals and excite the crowd," Dyche explained.

Dyche's appointment comes after his stint at Everton ended in January. He aims to harness the potential within Forest's squad to achieve success. His approach involves building on past achievements while fostering an environment where players can thrive both offensively and defensively.

The challenge for Dyche lies in integrating his philosophy with Forest's existing strengths. By doing so, he hopes to create a team capable of competing at high levels consistently. The upcoming match against Porto will be an early test of this new direction under Dyche's leadership.