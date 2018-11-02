Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Eden Hazard ready for Chelsea return - Sarri

By Opta
Eden Hazard - cropped
Eden Hazard

London, Nov 2: Eden Hazard is ready to play some part for Chelsea this weekend after missing their last three matches with a back injury.

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Sunday looking to extend their unbeaten start under Maurizio Sarri to 11 Premier League matches.

The Italian has had to cope without star man Hazard since Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Manchester United on October 20.

However, the Belgium international looks set to return against the Eagles after taking part in training on Thursday.

"Yesterday he had a large part of training with the team," Sarri told a media conference.

"Maybe he is not ready for 90 minutes at the moment because it was his first training in last two weeks but he will probably be able to play 40-45 minutes.

"For us it is important. I don't know if he'll start, I want to speak to him first."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue